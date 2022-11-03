News you can trust since 1886
Bereaved paretnts Norah and William Rigby went back to their dead son's school to inspire another generation of pupils. The couple from Wesham, near Preston, handed over a commemorative plaque designed by friends, in memory of RAF sergeant David Rigby who died in a helicopter crash. The plaque will hang in the chapel of St Bede's RC High School, Lytham, where he was a pupil 10 years ago
Fylde Coast nostalgia: Here's 13 pictures taking you back to 1987 in Lytham, Fleetwood, Garstang and Morecambe

This week we are bringing you photographs from 35 years ago, in 1987.

By Naomi Moon
36 minutes ago

1. Fylde Coast in 1987

A wind of change is blowing through Lancashire's once-disappearing "Windmill Land". In the past, many of the historic mills have been allowed to fall into disrepair. But a firm of Lancashire craftsmen is helping to preserve an important part of the county's heritage. N. Gillett and Son, based in the village of Wesham, near Kirkham, has helped restore many of the windmills in the area, including this one at Treales, which is home to Joe and Shirley Lee

Photo: Archive

2. Fylde Coast in 1987

Winners in the Miss Wyre 1987 competition

Photo: Archive

3. Fylde Coast in 1987

A 500 llb stick of rock in St. Annes

Photo: Archive

4. Fylde Coast in 1987

A wind of change is blowing through Lancashire's once-disappearing "Windmill Land". In the past, many of the historic mills have been allowed to fall into disrepair. But a firm of Lancashire craftsmen is helping to preserve an important part of the county's heritage. N. Gillett and Son, based in the village of Wesham, near Kirkham, has helped restore many of the windmills in the area, including this one at Treales, which is home to Joe and Shirley Lee

Photo: Archive

