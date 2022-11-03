1. Fylde Coast in 1987

A wind of change is blowing through Lancashire's once-disappearing "Windmill Land". In the past, many of the historic mills have been allowed to fall into disrepair. But a firm of Lancashire craftsmen is helping to preserve an important part of the county's heritage. N. Gillett and Son, based in the village of Wesham, near Kirkham, has helped restore many of the windmills in the area, including this one at Treales, which is home to Joe and Shirley Lee

Photo: Archive