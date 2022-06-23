Lancashire county Schools Athletics Tournament at Stanley Park sports centre. Pictured is Adam McKell, 13, from Wyre Athletic Club competing in the high jump
Fylde Coast nostalgia: 25 pictures from 2002 to bring the memories flooding back

This week we are bringing you photographs from 20 years ago, in 2002.

By Naomi Moon
Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 4:55 am

Do these images bring back memories for you? Let us know. Or if you have old images you would like to share with us, email them with a description to: [email protected]

1. Fylde Coast in 2002

A good report... Children from Garstang CP School celebrate their school's Ofsted report

Photo: Steve Pendrill

2. Fylde Coast in 2002

Pupils from St Joseph's Catholic Primary School in Wesham, back row, from left, Leanne Holt, 11, Juliette Ritchie, 11, and Kate Cottam, 10. Front row, from left, Neil Mitchell, eight, and Tamara Clements, eight, during the Jubilee Party at the school to raise money for the Lancashire Evening Post Melanie's Magic Wand Appeal

Photo: Ian Robinson

3. Fylde Coast in 2002

The ball pool at the Lancashire County Scout Network fun day at Waddecar camp

Photo: Archive

4. Fylde Coast in 2002

Lancashire County Scout Network fun day at Waddecar camp

Photo: Archive

