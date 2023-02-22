2 . Fylde Coast in 1995

Over 50 buskers from across the North West turned up at Gulliver's on Fleetwood Esplanade to compete for some of the best busking jobs of the summer. The explanation lies in the £7.5m Freeport Shopping Village whose attractions will include as many buskers as management can lay their hands on. Providing, of course, they pass the auditions... Pictured: A group of performers try to prove their worth

Photo: Archive