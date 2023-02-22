News you can trust since 1886
Fylde Coast nostalgia: 23 scenes taken from 1995 showing life in Morecambe, Garstang, Fleetwood and Lytham

A selection of your photographs from days gone by.

By Naomi Moon
2 hours ago
Updated 22nd Feb 2023, 6:28am

Bring back all your memories of 1995 as we go through the years, looking at the things everyday folk got up to back then. Do you remember any of the events? Or recognise anyone? READ MORE: Look back at 1994 on the Fylde Coast. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Weird and wonderful things you can expect to experience in Preston. MORE MEMORIES: Pictures showing the Fylde Coast in 1993

Take a trip down memory lane looking back at people and places through the decades - from long, lost boozers to memorable moments in time and much, much more - sign up to our NEW newsletter here or Blackpool Gazette here

1. Fylde Coast in 1995

All the kings men from Garstang Primary School line-up for Garstang Children's Festival

Photo: Archive

2. Fylde Coast in 1995

Over 50 buskers from across the North West turned up at Gulliver's on Fleetwood Esplanade to compete for some of the best busking jobs of the summer. The explanation lies in the £7.5m Freeport Shopping Village whose attractions will include as many buskers as management can lay their hands on. Providing, of course, they pass the auditions... Pictured: A group of performers try to prove their worth

Photo: Archive

3. Fylde Coast in 1995

This pupil at St Bede's RC High School in Lytham receives gifts, including a map - but who is she and what were they for? Let us know

Photo: Archive

4. Fylde Coast in 1995

Former ATS girls, who served in Berlin during 1948/9 at the height of the Russian blockade of the German city, were reunited at a Fylde coast hotel. It has taken 10 years for Mrs Jean Eastham to track down some of the girls she served with for the get-together at the Dalmeny Hotel, St Annes. Former ATS girls (left to right) Dorothy Lyle, Vina Fraser, Kathleen Paul, Mickey Corstin, Edna Quinlan, Jean Eastham, Freda Williams, Margaret McCue, Dorothy Nixon and Elsie Hardy

Photo: Archive

