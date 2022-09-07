Fylde coast memories: Here's 14 candid pictures showing life in Morecambe, Garstang, Fleetwood and Lytham all the way back in 1982
Step back in time with a visit to 1982.
By Naomi Moon
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 3:45 pm
What were the people of the Fylde Coast up to back in 1982? We've dug through the archives to find the best pictures of life in Garstang, Lytham, Morecambe and Fleetwood. Do you remember any of these events? Or recognise anyone? Let us know.
