Fylde Coast: 22 pictures of Morecambe, Garstang, Fleetwood and Lytham which show just why the Fylde Coast was the place to be

This week we take a general look back at the Fylde Coast through the years.

By Naomi Moon
2 hours ago

Places like Lytham, Fleetwood, Morecambe and Garstang are all beautiful areas, each with many qualities. How much has changed over the years? Some of these landmarks are no longer standing, so it’s nice to look back and remember when they graced the skyline. READ MORE: The Fylde Coast in pictures from 1992. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: When snow fell on the Fylde Coast in the past. MORE MEMORIES: Look back at the Fylde Coast in 1991

Take a trip down memory lane looking back at people and places through the decades - from long, lost boozers to memorable moments in time and much, much more - sign up to our NEW newsletter – Lancashire Post or Blackpool Gazette

1. Fylde Coast views

A moody looking Lytham Windmill, caught in shadow in 1999

Photo: Martin Bostock

2. Fylde Coast views

The Midland Hotel in Morecambe, pictured here in 1997, has sat on proudly on the Promenade since 1933. The hotel is a magnificent structure and an architectural gem

Photo: Archive

3. Fylde Coast views

The grounds of St. Peter's Church, looking to Lord Street in Fleetwood, looking resplendent in the spring sunshine

Photo: Bill Johnson

4. Fylde Coast views

Storm waves on Morecambe promenade in 1997

Photo: Lorne Campbell

