Fun times: 25 retro pictures of kids at Preston high schools through the 90s - including Our Lady's, Longridge and Tulketh High Schools
Your school days are supposed to be the best days of your life.
And judging by these photos of kids at a variety of Preston high schools that sentiment certainly rings true. This collection of images are all from the 1990s and features schools like Our Lady’s High School, Tulketh High School and Longridge High School, amongst others. Are you in any of them? Let us know. READ MORE: More pictures of Preston high school teens. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: The ugliest buildings in Preston – as suggested by you. MORE MEMORIES: Look back at life on Cheapside in Preston through the years
Take a trip down memory lane looking back at people and places through the decades - from long, lost boozers to memorable moments in time and much, much more - sign up to our NEW newsletter here