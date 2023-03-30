News you can trust since 1886
Fun times: 25 retro pictures of kids at Preston high schools through the 90s - including Our Lady's, Longridge and Tulketh High Schools

Your school days are supposed to be the best days of your life.

By Naomi Moon
Published 30th Mar 2023, 11:26 BST
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 11:27 BST

And judging by these photos of kids at a variety of Preston high schools that sentiment certainly rings true. This collection of images are all from the 1990s and features schools like Our Lady’s High School, Tulketh High School and Longridge High School, amongst others. Are you in any of them? Let us know. READ MORE: More pictures of Preston high school teens. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: The ugliest buildings in Preston – as suggested by you. MORE MEMORIES: Look back at life on Cheapside in Preston through the years

Pupils from Fulwood High School who took part in Preston College's Ready, Steady, Cook in 1998. Winners Tom Arkwright and Gemma Brown were treated to lunch at Winckley Square Restaurant, Preston

1. Preston high schools

Pupils from Fulwood High School who took part in Preston College's Ready, Steady, Cook in 1998. Winners Tom Arkwright and Gemma Brown were treated to lunch at Winckley Square Restaurant, Preston Photo: Martin Cowey

Halle Orchestra violinist Mike Hall with Tulketh High School pupils Gemma Campbell and Karen Heywood during a music workshop at the Preston school in 1998

2. Preston high schools

Halle Orchestra violinist Mike Hall with Tulketh High School pupils Gemma Campbell and Karen Heywood during a music workshop at the Preston school in 1998 Photo: Kevin McGuinness

Aunus Yasin, 11, from Christ the King High School, Frenchwood, Preston, looks at Hamlet by Carel Weight during a 1999 visit to the Harris Museum and Art Gallery

3. Preston high schools

Aunus Yasin, 11, from Christ the King High School, Frenchwood, Preston, looks at Hamlet by Carel Weight during a 1999 visit to the Harris Museum and Art Gallery Photo: Lindsey North

Four pupils from Fulwood High School, Preston, have been accepted by the Manchester Youth Theatre. Pictured (left to right) are three of them: Darren Jackson,16, David Kirkham, 14, and Rosanna O'Sullivan, 15

4. Preston high schools

Four pupils from Fulwood High School, Preston, have been accepted by the Manchester Youth Theatre. Pictured (left to right) are three of them: Darren Jackson,16, David Kirkham, 14, and Rosanna O'Sullivan, 15 Photo: Lindsey North

