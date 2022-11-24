News you can trust since 1886
Splashing around in the pool at West View Leisure Centre
Splashing around in the pool at West View Leisure Centre

Fun time: 32 pictures that look back at Preston's West View Leisure Centre in the 90s

Last week we looked back at West View Leisure Centre shortly after it first opened in the 80s.

By Naomi Moon
37 minutes ago

We continue that nostalgic journey here with a look back at what the popular venue looked like in the 90s. The leisure centre was always a hive of activity, especially during school holidays. Do you recognise anyone? READ MORE: See more pictures of West View Leisure Centre – this time in the 80s. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Remembering Preston’s covered market in the 80s. MORE MEMORIES: Look back at the historic Flag Market through the years

1. West View Leisure Centre in the 90s

Nathan Golding practises headers in front of his team from St Wilfred's Primary School, Preston. They were all taking part in a special five-a-side footballing tournament at West View Leisure Centre. St Wilfred's ran out eventual winners for the second year running

Photo: Lindsey North

2. West View Leisure Centre in the 90s

The successful gymnastics squad of West View Leisure Centre

Photo: Archive

3. West View Leisure Centre in the 90s

Preston Predators and supporters at West View Leisure Centre

Photo: Neil Cross

4. West View Leisure Centre in the 90s

The 35 women involved in the Preston Borough Council Reebok running scheme which meets at West View Leisure Centre, Preston

Photo: John Huges

