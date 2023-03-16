News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Glastonbury festival 2023: West Holts full-stage line-up announced
54 minutes ago Oliver Dowden confirms TikTok now banned on all government devices
3 hours ago NHS unions receive new pay offer from Government
4 hours ago Toddler fighting for his life after fall from 8th-floor flat
4 hours ago Banksy claims remarkable mural spotted on derelict farmhouse
4 hours ago Bad news for smokers: Cigarettes now cost more than ever
From left, Greta Frazer, Deborah Day, Amanda Cocker and Gillian Day celebrate St Patrick's Day in the Railway, Preston
From left, Greta Frazer, Deborah Day, Amanda Cocker and Gillian Day celebrate St Patrick's Day in the Railway, Preston
From left, Greta Frazer, Deborah Day, Amanda Cocker and Gillian Day celebrate St Patrick's Day in the Railway, Preston

For the craic: 22 high-spirited pictures of folk celebrating St Patrick's Day in Preston over the years

May the blessings of St Patrick behold you.

By Naomi Moon
Published 16th Mar 2023, 09:40 GMT
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 09:40 GMT

St Patrick is the patron saint of Ireland. Since around the ninth or 10th century, people in Ireland have been observing the Roman Catholic feast day of St. Patrick on March 17. Though the first recorded St. Patrick’s Day parade took place not in Ireland but in America. Today, people of all backgrounds celebrate St. Patrick’s Day all around the world. It is a time for parades, festivals, dancing, frivolity and of course, a pint or two of Guinness. These pictures taken in and around Preston show just some of the St Patrick’s Days celebrations held throughout the years. READ MORE: Red Nose Day shenanigans over the years. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Things Preston people miss and remember the most from the 1990s. MORE MEMORIES: You know you’re from Preston if…

Take a trip down memory lane looking back at people and places through the decades - from long, lost boozers to memorable moments in time and much, much more - sign up to our NEW newsletter here

Tammy Leighton celebrates St Patrick's Day in the Railway, Preston

1. St Patrick's Day

Tammy Leighton celebrates St Patrick's Day in the Railway, Preston Photo: Lindsey North

Photo Sales
Sisters Jenny, 13, and Kate Delaney, 11, with shamrock during the Comhaltas Ceoltoiri Eireann Preston branch St Patrick's Day celebration at St Teresa's Parish Centre in Penwortham 2005

2. St Patrick's Day

Sisters Jenny, 13, and Kate Delaney, 11, with shamrock during the Comhaltas Ceoltoiri Eireann Preston branch St Patrick's Day celebration at St Teresa's Parish Centre in Penwortham 2005 Photo: Ian Robinson

Photo Sales
Cheers! Comhaltas Ceoltoiri Eireann Preston branch members, Steve Geraghty, chairman Peter Savage and vice chairman Norman Woodhead during St Patrick's Day celebrations at St Teresa's Parish Centre in Penwortham in 2005

3. St Patrick's Day

Cheers! Comhaltas Ceoltoiri Eireann Preston branch members, Steve Geraghty, chairman Peter Savage and vice chairman Norman Woodhead during St Patrick's Day celebrations at St Teresa's Parish Centre in Penwortham in 2005 Photo: Ian Robinson

Photo Sales
Sisters Jacqueline Hardman (left) and Susan McGrath prepare to open their Irish theme sandwich shop in Miller Road, Ribbleton, on St. Patrick's Day 1998

4. St Patrick's Day

Sisters Jacqueline Hardman (left) and Susan McGrath prepare to open their Irish theme sandwich shop in Miller Road, Ribbleton, on St. Patrick's Day 1998 Photo: Lindsey North

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
PrestonIrelandMemories