For the craic: 22 high-spirited pictures of folk celebrating St Patrick's Day in Preston over the years
May the blessings of St Patrick behold you.
St Patrick is the patron saint of Ireland. Since around the ninth or 10th century, people in Ireland have been observing the Roman Catholic feast day of St. Patrick on March 17. Though the first recorded St. Patrick’s Day parade took place not in Ireland but in America. Today, people of all backgrounds celebrate St. Patrick’s Day all around the world. It is a time for parades, festivals, dancing, frivolity and of course, a pint or two of Guinness. These pictures taken in and around Preston show just some of the St Patrick’s Days celebrations held throughout the years. READ MORE: Red Nose Day shenanigans over the years. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Things Preston people miss and remember the most from the 1990s. MORE MEMORIES: You know you’re from Preston if…
Take a trip down memory lane looking back at people and places through the decades - from long, lost boozers to memorable moments in time and much, much more - sign up to our NEW newsletter here