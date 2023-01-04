News you can trust since 1886
Fitness memories: Here's 20 fun pictures showing Preston's Fulwood Leisure Centre back in the 80s

January is traditionally a time to think about getting fit.

By Naomi Moon
3 minutes ago

And to honour this tradition we’ve looked back at what Fulwood Leisure Centre looked like back in the 80s. What were the visitors getting up to back then? Do you remember going roller skating? READ MORE: West View Leisure Centre in the 80s. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Look back at West View Leisure Centre in the 90s. MORE MEMORIES: Take a wander round Preston’s Moor Park of the past

1. Fulwood Leisure Centre in the 80s

Kids enjoy a spin on the specially-installed synthetic ice rink at Fulwood Leisure Centre

Photo: Neil Cross

2. Fulwood Leisure Centre in the 80s

A play badminton session in progress at Fulwood Leisure Centre

Photo: Marilyn Quilty

3. Fulwood Leisure Centre in the 80s

Instructor Richard Peck starts slipping at the end of the line on a specially-installed synthetic ice rink laid down for a day at Fulwood Leisure Centre in 1989

Photo: Neil Cross

4. Fulwood Leisure Centre in the 80s

Badminton in full session at Fulwood Leisure Centre

Photo: Archive

