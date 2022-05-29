Three years before she ascended to the throne, a young Princess Elizabeth made a visit to Preston - in March 1949. Here she is pictured at the Lord Lieutenant's banquet at the County Hall in Preston. On the left of the picture is Sir Robert Rankin
Fit for a Queen: Here's 36 pictures of past visits to Preston by Queen Elizabeth II as she celebrates her Platinum Jubilee

Her Majesty the Queen is preparing to celebrate 70 years on the throne.

By Naomi Moon
Sunday, 29th May 2022, 3:45 pm
Updated Monday, 30th May 2022, 12:13 pm

She is the first British Monarch to achieve this amazing feat so we've dug into the archives to bring you pictures of the Queen's past visits to Preston through the years. Can you spot yourself in the crowd? Do you remember the visit? Get in touch. We would love to see your pictures and hear your memories. Email: [email protected]

1. Queen Elizabeth in Preston

Waving from a balcony during the same visit in 1949 - Princess Elizabeth is pictured here with Alderman R Ainsworth (left) - the Mayor of Preston at the time

Photo: Archive

2. Queen Elizabeth in Preston

Princess Elizabeth meets veterans of the First World War during her visit in 1949

Photo: Archive

3. Queen Elizabeth in Preston

Not much is known about this picture - but it was taken on a visit to Preston in 1972. If you remember the visit - let us know

Photo: Archive

4. Queen Elizabeth in Preston

A special peal of bells run at the Parish Church in Preston to mark the arrival of Her Majesty in 1977. She arrived in Preston during a goodwill tour of England. It was estimated that one quarter of a million Lancastrians cheered the Royal on her journey round the town

Photo: Archive

