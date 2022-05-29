She is the first British Monarch to achieve this amazing feat so we’ve dug into the archives to bring you pictures of the Queen’s past visits to Preston through the years. Can you spot yourself in the crowd? Do you remember the visit? Get in touch. We would love to see your pictures and hear your memories. Email: [email protected] READ MORE: Back to school at Tulketh High School in the 90s. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: A walk down Church Street of yesteryear. BOOZY NIGHTS: Popular Preston pubs of the 90s
Page 1 of 9