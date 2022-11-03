News you can trust since 1886
Burning desires at Preston Grasshoppers firework night in 2007

Fireworks spectacular: Here's 23 scenes showing Bonfire Nights in Preston in the 00s

As Bonfire Night looms large once again we look back at fireworks spectaculars of the past.

By Naomi Moon
40 minutes ago

In Preston there is usually a large number of displays, but many people opt to attend the hugely popular events hosted at Preston Grasshoppers in Fulwood. Most of these pictures were taken from the events held there in the 00s. Do you remember any of these nights? Or recognise yourself or your friends in the pictures? READ MORE: Marks & Spencer through the years. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Stunning architecture in Preston. MORE MEMORIES: Long lost shops of Preston

1. Bonfire Night

Fireworks at Preston Grasshoppers. Pictured (left to right): Megan Harris, Becky Mortimer, Damian Baxter, Charlotte Calland, and Liam Doyle

Photo: Becky Matthews

2. Bonfire Night

Fireworks at Preston Grasshoppers in 2008

Photo: Becky Matthews

3. Bonfire Night

Fire and ice... Nine-year-old Robert Barton of Fulwood enjoys an ice cream despite the weather at Preston Grasshoppers Rugby Club, Preston

Photo: Neil Cross

4. Bonfire Night

Jade Cahoon, left, and Natalie Howard, of 1st Brookfield Brownies, enjoy their toffee apples and fireworks at the Brownie pack Bonfire party

Photo: David Hurst

