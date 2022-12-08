Fan power: 37 pictures of Preston North End supporters at PNE v Blackburn Rovers games of the past
League football makes a welcome return on Saturday with a tasty local derby between Preston North End v Blackburn Rovers.
By Naomi Moon
4 minutes ago
In anticipation of this hotly awaited match we’ve looked back at past fixtures between the two clubs at Deepdale and found the best fan pictures to show you. Were you in the crowd the day Preston beat Rovers 4-1 on November 24, 2018? Or how about the game that ended 3-2 to North End on October 26, 2019? Can you spot yourself in any of our pictures? READ MORE: Look back at Preston North End fans of the 90s and 00s. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: The best North End strikers of the 80s, 90s and 00s. MORE MEMORIES: Magic men who played on the wing for the Lilywhites
Page 1 of 9