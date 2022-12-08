News you can trust since 1886
Fans in fine voice during the Preston North End v Blackburn Rovers game on November 21, 2015
Fan power: 37 pictures of Preston North End supporters at PNE v Blackburn Rovers games of the past

League football makes a welcome return on Saturday with a tasty local derby between Preston North End v Blackburn Rovers.

By Naomi Moon
4 minutes ago

In anticipation of this hotly awaited match we’ve looked back at past fixtures between the two clubs at Deepdale and found the best fan pictures to show you. Were you in the crowd the day Preston beat Rovers 4-1 on November 24, 2018? Or how about the game that ended 3-2 to North End on October 26, 2019? Can you spot yourself in any of our pictures? READ MORE: Look back at Preston North End fans of the 90s and 00s. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: The best North End strikers of the 80s, 90s and 00s. MORE MEMORIES: Magic men who played on the wing for the Lilywhites

1. PNE fans

Preston North End fans show their support during the Preston North End v Blackburn Rovers game on November 24, 2018

Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob

2. PNE fans

Fans during the Preston North End v Blackburn Rovers game on November 21, 2015

Photo: CameraSport - David Shipman

3. PNE fans

Happy to be at the Preston North End v Blackburn Rovers game together

Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob

4. PNE fans

Preston North End fans look on during the PNE v Blackburn Rovers game on November 24, 2018

Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob

Blackburn RoversPrestonDeepdaleMemories