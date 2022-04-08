FA cup finals, Hillsborough disaster, Deepdale Football Museum, and that England World Cup rap with New Order: John Barnes shares some secrets while visiting a Preston school in 2009

Football legend John Barnes scored a winning goal when he went back to school in 2009.

By Iain Lynn
Friday, 8th April 2022, 3:45 pm

In the latest of our rummages though our video archives, we find the ex-Liverpool and England player, then manager at Tranmere Rovers, was ambassador for Score Ethiopia.

He called in to assembly at Preston’s Highfield Priory School in Fulwood to crown 10-year-old Shreya Chauhan (in our picture) a champion after winning a football kit competition with her winning design for a full team strip for a school in Ethiopia.

Football legend John Barnes hands over kit to Highfield Priory School pupil Shreya Chauhan and Binium Adisu of Score Ethiopia (Photo Neil Cross)
