Eye in the sky: 24 aerial scenes of Preston in the 2013 - all captured from up high
We continue our look around Preston from high up in the air with these pictures all taken in 2013.
By Naomi Moon
4 minutes ago
The city has seen continual change through the decades and none more so than right now. These images all capture a glimpse of what the city centre and surrounding areas looked like in 2013. Can you see many differences? READ MORE: Aerial pictures of Preston from the 90s and 00s. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Construction of the country’s first motorway at Preston. MORE MEMORIES: Take a walk round Broadgate of the 80s
Page 1 of 6