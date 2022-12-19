News you can trust since 1886
Preston city centre with the River Ribble and Docks
Preston city centre with the River Ribble and Docks

Eye in the sky: 24 aerial scenes of Preston in the 2013 - all captured from up high

We continue our look around Preston from high up in the air with these pictures all taken in 2013.

By Naomi Moon
4 minutes ago

The city has seen continual change through the decades and none more so than right now. These images all capture a glimpse of what the city centre and surrounding areas looked like in 2013. Can you see many differences? READ MORE: Aerial pictures of Preston from the 90s and 00s. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Construction of the country’s first motorway at Preston. MORE MEMORIES: Take a walk round Broadgate of the 80s

1. Preston from the sky

North Road, the windmill, and Preston police station

Photo: Iain Lynn

2. Preston from the sky

Preston city centre, featuring Preston Travelodge and St. George's car park

Photo: Iain Lynn

3. Preston from the sky

Ring Way, North Road and Preston Law Courts complex

Photo: Iain Lynn

4. Preston from the sky

Fishergate Methodist Church, Fishergate Centre and Preston Railway Station

Photo: Iain Lynn

PrestonMemories