The West Country class pacific locomotive, 34046 Braunton, hauled the Settle and Carlisle Fellsman Rail tour into Balshaw Lane Station yesterday morning.

Lancashire Post reader Craig Wellum, of Chorley, sent in these pictures of the train collecting passengers at 8.35am to take them through the Yorkshire Dales over the scenic Crewe to Carlisle via Settle route, also picking people up at Bamber Bridge. It is the first tourist steam train to stop at Euxton since at least 1968, when British Rail had almost entirely switched to diesel and electric engines.

Commenting on the historic moment, Craig said: “I love steam trains. They’re always pretty impressive. It was excellent to have one arrive at my local station. It was very special, absolutely tremendous, and plenty of people seemed to get on so that’s got to be good all round.”

The original station at Balshaw Lane was opened in September 1905 and closed on October 6, 1969, later being demolished.

A new station was built on the same site, opening on December 15, 1997, and still provides regular services to Liverpool and Blackpool.