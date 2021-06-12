Preston lads celebrates England's win on June 22 1996

Euros 2021: Warm-up with a look back at how we celebrated England v Spain in Preston during Euro '96

On the crest of a wave after their memorable 4-1 against the Netherlands, hosts England beat Spain 4-2 on penalties to move into the semi-finals.

By Iain Lynn
Saturday, 12th June 2021, 4:55 am

And there to watch it at Wall Street in Preston were these fans, who had quite a night!

1.

Terry Venables' side had produced a truly thrilling display in their final group game and now had an ever more enthusiastic nation behind them.

Buy photo

2.

Their momentum was checked by a well-organised Spanish side, however, with only the spot-kick heroics of Stuart Pearce and David Seaman enough to take them past Javier Clemente's charges and into the last four.

Buy photo

3.

No one had played a more pivotal role in England's resurgent tournament than Alan Shearer, and Spain were all too aware of the threat posed by the burly, yet mobile striker.

Buy photo

4.

Immediately gifted little room in which to work, Shearer made a rare escape into space on four minutes but his fierce shot was well stopped by Andoni Zubizarreta.

Buy photo
SpainEnglandPreston
Next Page
Page 1 of 3