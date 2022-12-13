News you can trust since 1886
Discover the real history of 111 places in Lancaster and Morecambe detailed in new book

Lancaster and Morecambe are like chalk and cheese – Lancashire cheese of course.

By Michelle Blade
3 hours ago

From sedate Georgian splendour to a one-time noisy neighbour.

From Lancaster’s ‘John O’Gaunt’ castle to a fresh air and fun seaside resort.

Both contain secrets and surprises, with quirky tales of the unexpected.

Morecambe is more than shrimps and spectacular moments.

Lancaster’s hidden gems are there to be found and polished.

Lindsay Sutton pulls back the curtain to reveal 111 fascinating and eccentric destinations in Lancaster and Morecambe in his new book ‘111 Places in Lancaster and Morecambe You Shouldn’t Miss’.

There are upcoming book signings at:

* Morecambe’s Midland Hotel between 1pm and 3 pm on Thursday, (December 15).

* Waterstones in Lancaster between 6 and 7.30pm on late shopping night of Thursday, (December 15).

The book is priced at £13.99 and can be purchased at Waterstones, WHSmith, Amazon and all other good book outlets.

1. New book by Lindsay Sutton

Author Lindsay Sutton shows his book at the entrance to Morecambe’s Stone Jetty.

2. Bashful Alley

Bashful Alley in Lancaster is a cut-through and a name that certainly intrigues- especially if you know what it used to be called. As an original haunt of sailors and prostitutes back in the boom-town Lancaster of the 18th century, it had a specific purpose that isn't hard to guess....Picture by David Taylor.

3. Debtors' Prison

Lancaster Castle may have had a fearsome reputation for hangings, but for debtors it was called 'Hansbrow's Hotel'. Debtors at 'Hansbrow's' worked in the clockhouse, which was on the ground level, with views out on to the castle courtyard. Picture by David Taylor.

4. The Failure's Grave

'Poet, philosopher, failure' - it's not every day you find such words carved clearly at the bottom of a stone-carved memorial. This most unexpected of epitaphs can be found on a gravestone in the graveyard of St Peter's Church, on the headland above Heysham Village. Picture by David Taylor.

