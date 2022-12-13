Discover the real history of 111 places in Lancaster and Morecambe detailed in new book
Lancaster and Morecambe are like chalk and cheese – Lancashire cheese of course.
From sedate Georgian splendour to a one-time noisy neighbour.
From Lancaster’s ‘John O’Gaunt’ castle to a fresh air and fun seaside resort.
Both contain secrets and surprises, with quirky tales of the unexpected.
Morecambe is more than shrimps and spectacular moments.
Lancaster’s hidden gems are there to be found and polished.
Lindsay Sutton pulls back the curtain to reveal 111 fascinating and eccentric destinations in Lancaster and Morecambe in his new book ‘111 Places in Lancaster and Morecambe You Shouldn’t Miss’.
There are upcoming book signings at:
* Morecambe’s Midland Hotel between 1pm and 3 pm on Thursday, (December 15).
* Waterstones in Lancaster between 6 and 7.30pm on late shopping night of Thursday, (December 15).
The book is priced at £13.99 and can be purchased at Waterstones, WHSmith, Amazon and all other good book outlets.