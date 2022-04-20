Dancing days: 19 picture memories of those who attended dance class in the 80s

1. Dancing days
Many children who had an interest in dance will have come across this man - Perry Douglin - as he imparted his knowledge as part of Lancaster's Ludas Dance Company. Here he is pictured at Northlands High School
Photo: Archive
2. Dancing days
And taking part in his workshop in 1986 were this pair
Photo: Archive
3. Dancing days
A change of heart by TV chiefs spelled joy for schoolgirl disco dancer Shelly Burke. The 10-year-old from Bowlingfield, Tanterton, had been heartbroken after she failed an audition for the children's programme But Can You Do It On TV? series. But weeks later Granada TV realised the error of their ways and informed a delighted Shelly they were planning to use a video of her filmed disco dancing routine performed at the audition.
Photo: Archive
4. Dancing days
At Lancaster's Ludus Dance Centre they held classes for everyone. And here's some of the members of the dance and movement classes (left to right) Evelyn Saunders (on floor), Lois Taylor, Tia C. Howard and Dougie Bruce
Photo: Archive