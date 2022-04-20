With a pirouette and an arabesque, dancers from all over the North West gathered in Preston for a major competition in 1990. The regional competition was held at the Charter Theatre, Preston, where about 50 young dancers competed for the first Preston College Dance Award, sponsored by the college. All the competitors, aged 14 to 16, preformed a solo piece of their own choice. Pictured are some of the dancers, from left: Sarah Green, Pamela Cappa and Rachel Croft, all of Preston, Natasja Sheriff of Carnforth, Stella Horwich of Preston, Kate Legon of Lancaster and Donna Harrison of Chorley
With a pirouette and an arabesque, dancers from all over the North West gathered in Preston for a major competition in 1990. The regional competition was held at the Charter Theatre, Preston, where about 50 young dancers competed for the first Preston College Dance Award, sponsored by the college. All the competitors, aged 14 to 16, preformed a solo piece of their own choice. Pictured are some of the dancers, from left: Sarah Green, Pamela Cappa and Rachel Croft, all of Preston, Natasja Sheriff of Carnforth, Stella Horwich of Preston, Kate Legon of Lancaster and Donna Harrison of Chorley

Dancing days: 19 picture memories of those who attended dance class in the 80s

Many youngsters attended dance lessons in Lancashire.

By Naomi Moon
Wednesday, 20th April 2022, 3:45 pm
Updated Thursday, 21st April 2022, 2:43 pm

We’ve dug into the archives and found these gems – all from the years before 1990. There is a range of different dance styles depicted. Does it bring back memoories of your own dancing days? Or did you have two left feet? Let us know. READ MORE: Shopping in New Hall Lane through the years. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Big Night Out: Ladyboys of Bangkok

1. Dancing days

Many children who had an interest in dance will have come across this man - Perry Douglin - as he imparted his knowledge as part of Lancaster's Ludas Dance Company. Here he is pictured at Northlands High School

2. Dancing days

And taking part in his workshop in 1986 were this pair

3. Dancing days

A change of heart by TV chiefs spelled joy for schoolgirl disco dancer Shelly Burke. The 10-year-old from Bowlingfield, Tanterton, had been heartbroken after she failed an audition for the children's programme But Can You Do It On TV? series. But weeks later Granada TV realised the error of their ways and informed a delighted Shelly they were planning to use a video of her filmed disco dancing routine performed at the audition.

4. Dancing days

At Lancaster's Ludus Dance Centre they held classes for everyone. And here's some of the members of the dance and movement classes (left to right) Evelyn Saunders (on floor), Lois Taylor, Tia C. Howard and Dougie Bruce

