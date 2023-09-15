News you can trust since 1886
Cuerden Church School, St Joseph's Catholic Primary, Farington Primary and more: 37 cute pictures of Preston children who started school in the 2000's

September always means one thing – back to school.
By Catherine Musgrove
Published 8th Sep 2022, 08:20 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 13:05 BST

This time of year is bound to bring back memories of new uniforms, fresh haircuts and new stationary.

So, we’ve dug into the archives to find memorable line-up pictures of reception children from Perston in the d

Cuerden Church School's reception class, in Bamber Bridge, near Preston

1. First day at school

Cuerden Church School's reception class, in Bamber Bridge, near Preston Photo: Neil Cross

Mrs Powell's class 2 reception at St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Preston

2. First day at school

Mrs Powell's class 2 reception at St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Preston Photo: Ian Robinson

Reception class at St Francis Catholic Primary in Goosnargh

3. First day at school

Reception class at St Francis Catholic Primary in Goosnargh Photo: Donna Clifford

Our Lady and St Gerard's RC Primary School in Lostock Hall, near Preston

4. First day at school

Our Lady and St Gerard's RC Primary School in Lostock Hall, near Preston Photo: Neil Cross

