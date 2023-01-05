News you can trust since 1886
Clubbing: 20 pictures of Preston nightclubs you may have partied at in the 80s and 90s - how many do you remember?

From rave nights to superclubs Preston has been home to some truly iconic venues over the years.

By Naomi Moon
6 hours ago

If you were in your clubbing prime during the 80s and 90s you were lucky enough to enjoy some of the best loved nightspots in Preston's history.

Here are just some of the venues where many residents may have spent their youth. How many of them did you frequent? READ MORE: Enjoy a girls night out in Preston. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Popular Preston pubs from the 90s. MORE MEMORIES: When Tokyo Jo’s was the place to be

1. Preston nightclubs

How many of these iconic Preston nightspots do you remember?

Photo: Archive

2. Corner Club

This stand-outbuilding has been home to many different nightspots over the years - including old Toms Tavern, Nonno's, Corner Club, and Method. Found on Corporation Street, Preston, it enjoyed a surge of popularity back in the day and was a venue often frequented later in the evening after the pubs had kicked out

Photo: Kevin McGuinness

3. Tokyo Jo's

Tokyo Jo's on Church Street, Preston is probably the most well-known club in the city's history. Sadly it burnt down in a fire last year and the shell that remained had to be demolished as it was deemed unsafe. Tokyo Jo's has had many names over the years, including Top Rank, Clouds, Easy Street, Lava & Ignite and Evoque. Many a reveller has danced the night away at this iconic Preston nightclub still often referred to as ‘Tokes’ under its various guises

Photo: Ian Robinson

4. The Manxman

Preston’s only floating nightspot, the Manxman spent its first 20 years as a ferry between the Isle of Man and Liverpool. It also sailed from Fleetwood. Built at the Cammell Laird shipyard in 1955 for the Isle of Man Steam packet company, it ceased service in 1982. It was then brought to dock at Preston and served as a popular entertainments complex until 1991

Photo: Archive

