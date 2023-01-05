3. Tokyo Jo's

Tokyo Jo's on Church Street, Preston is probably the most well-known club in the city's history. Sadly it burnt down in a fire last year and the shell that remained had to be demolished as it was deemed unsafe. Tokyo Jo's has had many names over the years, including Top Rank, Clouds, Easy Street, Lava & Ignite and Evoque. Many a reveller has danced the night away at this iconic Preston nightclub still often referred to as ‘Tokes’ under its various guises

Photo: Ian Robinson