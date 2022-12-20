News you can trust since 1886
Christmas Nativity: Here's 13 cute scenes of children from the Fylde Coast performing in the annual Nativity play

There’s nothing more magical than seeing children perform their Christmas Nativity plays at school.

By Naomi Moon
5 hours ago

They stir the emotions as proud parents watch through teary eyes as their little ones give their absolute best on stage in the school hall. And for the children in these scenes who were at Fylde Coast schools in the 00s, they will bring back some cherished memories. READ MORE: The Fylde Coast in pictures from 1990. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Pictures of Fylde Coast folk in the 90s. MORE MEMORIES: Fylde Coast snapshots from 1989

1. Nativity memories

Fleetwood Charity School pre-school, reception and years 1, 2 & 3 all performed together in the School Nativity entitled "Mary, Mary!"

Photo: Bill Johnson

2. Nativity memories

Kirkland and Catterall St Helen's school Nativity, featuring Lawson Dunn, Bethany Wright-Graham (the Little Angel) and Rebecca Corrigan, in 2008

Photo: Martin Cowey

3. Nativity memories

Kirkland and Catterall St Helens school Nativity in 2006

Photo: Martin Cowey

4. Nativity memories

Some of the cast of the 2008 Garstang SS Mary and Michael School Nativity

Photo: Martin Cowey

