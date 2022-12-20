News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Christmas Nativity: 34 magical pictures of children's Nativity plays in Preston from the 00s

These wonderful photos capture the timeless magic of school Nativity plays at Christmas.

By Naomi Moon
27 minutes ago

They are from schools across the Preston area and the youngsters were in full rehearsal for their annual festive shows when Post photographers dropped in to take their pictures in the 00s. No doubt they brought tears to the eyes of parents... and probably a few giggles too. READ MORE: Christmas Nativities from the 90s. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Preston school starters from the 00s. MORE MEMORIES: More reception class pictures from the 00s

1. Nativity memories

A colourful cast line up for the Longsands Primary School Nativity in 2006

Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales

2. Nativity memories

Cast members from the Pool House Community Primary School's production of 'Who Came Down at Christmas' in 2006

Photo: Ian Robinson

Photo Sales

3. Nativity memories

Sherwood Primary School's production of 'Manger Mouse' in 2006

Photo: Kevin McGuinness

Photo Sales

4. Nativity memories

The juniors classes at St Bernard's Primary School present Peace Child

Photo: Becky Matthews

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 9
PrestonMemories