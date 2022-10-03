Toys R Us first opened it’s doors to shoppers in Preston back in 1989. It saw the growth of Deepdale Retail Park around it, and stood the test of time until its final closure in 2018. And now the retail giant has relaunched itself with a new online marketplace – just in time for Christmas. Do you have fond memories of the toy shop? Let us know. READ MORE: Fishergate Shopping Centre in the 90s. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Fishergate in the 80s. MORE MEMORIES: Fishergate in the 90s