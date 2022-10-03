News you can trust since 1886
The Toys R Us super store which opened its doors in Preston in 1989
Childhood memories: 17 nostalgic pictures of Toys R Us in Preston - as the toy shop makes a comeback

With news landing that Toys R Us is set for an online comeback we’ve gone through the archives to bring you images showing the rise and fall of the shopping giant in Preston.

By Naomi Moon
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 9:14 am

Toys R Us first opened it’s doors to shoppers in Preston back in 1989. It saw the growth of Deepdale Retail Park around it, and stood the test of time until its final closure in 2018. And now the retail giant has relaunched itself with a new online marketplace – just in time for Christmas. Do you have fond memories of the toy shop? Let us know. READ MORE: Fishergate Shopping Centre in the 90s. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Fishergate in the 80s. MORE MEMORIES: Fishergate in the 90s

The Mayor of Preston, Coun Ron Ball, and the mayoress, Mrs Margaret Ball, performed the official opening ceremony at the new Toys R Us store on Blackpool Road with a little help from Geoffrey the giraffe and his leggy family back in 1989

Hoards queued outside to try out the new Xbox games console, seen here on display at Toys R Us in Deepdale, Preston

Here's what Toys R Us looked like on Deepdale Retail Park shortly before its closure in 2018

Craig Campbell, 10 (left) and Daniel Kennedy, 11, prepare to battle at the Bey-blades Championship at Toys R Us, Preston in 2003

