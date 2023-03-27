Cheapside – meaning literally the place to trade, from the Old English ceap = to barter – is situated in one of the oldest parts of Preston, and sits proudly opposite the Harris Museum and Art Gallery, facing the Flag Market. One of the shops on this small street, also known as Market Place, is said to have stood there since the 15th century – and is currently occupied by Thos. Yates Jewellers. There has been much change on this funny little road – what do you remember of it? READ MORE: Look back at Preston’s Orchard Street in pictures. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 30 lost pictures of Preston’s Church Street. MORE MEMORIES: Dereliction and demolition in Preston over the years