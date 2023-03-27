News you can trust since 1886
Cheapside: 9 nostalgic pictures taking you back through the years on this historical Preston street

There’s no doubt that the little thoroughfare known as Cheapside has seen many things.

By Naomi Moon
Published 27th Mar 2023, 15:45 BST

Cheapside – meaning literally the place to trade, from the Old English ceap = to barter – is situated in one of the oldest parts of Preston, and sits proudly opposite the Harris Museum and Art Gallery, facing the Flag Market. One of the shops on this small street, also known as Market Place, is said to have stood there since the 15th century – and is currently occupied by Thos. Yates Jewellers. There has been much change on this funny little road – what do you remember of it? READ MORE: Look back at Preston’s Orchard Street in pictures. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 30 lost pictures of Preston’s Church Street. MORE MEMORIES: Dereliction and demolition in Preston over the years

This interesting image shows the tobacconists shop on Cheapside in 1978, when it was looking for new occupants. It was later to become Thos. Yates Jewellers. And look how wide that road is! This is now one-way running down from Church Street

This interesting image shows the tobacconists shop on Cheapside in 1978, when it was looking for new occupants. It was later to become Thos. Yates Jewellers. And look how wide that road is! This is now one-way running down from Church Street

A view of Cheapside looking towards the junction of Church Street and Fishergate. Judging by the shops and cars this image was taken in the 80s or very early 90s

A view of Cheapside looking towards the junction of Church Street and Fishergate. Judging by the shops and cars this image was taken in the 80s or very early 90s

You can just about make out Cheapside to the left in this 1983 image. What captures the eye most is the traditional nativity scene which has delighted the folk of Preston for generations

You can just about make out Cheapside to the left in this 1983 image. What captures the eye most is the traditional nativity scene which has delighted the folk of Preston for generations

This image of Cheapside is a mystery - there's no date on it and no indication why it was closed off. Judging by the people on the streets and the shops it was captured in the 60s or 70s

This image of Cheapside is a mystery - there's no date on it and no indication why it was closed off. Judging by the people on the streets and the shops it was captured in the 60s or 70s

PrestonMemories