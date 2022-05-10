Wall Street manager Andy Longman offers a warm welcome to the newly-opened pub
Boozy nights: 19 photo memories of your nights out at Preston's Wall Street

Who remembers when Wall Street opened?

By Naomi Moon
Tuesday, 10th May 2022, 3:45 pm

We’ve found these pictures from the archives showing Preston’s party pub when it first opened and some of your memorable nights out there. Can you spot yourself? READ MORE: Take a pub crawl down Meadow Street. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Life down New Hall Lane

1. Memories of Wall Street

A sight familiar to many of the townsfolk of Preston - the bar and rotating televisions in popular pub Wall Street

Photo: Archive

2. Memories of Wall Street

The pub still retains some of the charm from its former use as a bank

Photo: Archive

3. Memories of Wall Street

Workers continue to transform the former NatWest Bank in Preston's FIshergate

Photo: Archive

4. Memories of Wall Street

Workers weaving their magic on the former NatWest Bank on Preston's Fishergate, as they tranform the building into a super pub

Photo: Archive

