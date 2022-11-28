News you can trust since 1886
Some of Preston's covered market stallholders in the year 2000

Bargain hunters: 36 scenes from Preston's covered market in the 90s and 00s - showing shoppers and stalls

Last week we brought you pictures of Preston’s covered market in the 80s.

By Naomi Moon
3 minutes ago

This week we move on to the 90s and 00s and you can see from the images that the once bustling and busy central market was not quite the mecca for shoppers it had previously been. Many would put this down to the increase in cheap supermarkets popping up across Preston, where people could pick up the same kinds of produce in perhaps a more convenient location to them. But many of the old stallholders continued to trade – how many do you remember? READ MORE: 28 pictures of Preston’s covered market in the 80s. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: A look back at some of Preston’s long forgotten shops. MORE MEMORIES: Preston’s architectural gem Miller Arcade in pictures

1. Preston's covered market

Some of the stall holders from Preston covered market who lost money because of the road works on Lancaster Road. Pictured (left to right): Bill Leyland, Alan Barnes, Tracey Bamford, Fred Yates, and Dennis Nolan

Photo: Lindsey North

2. Preston's covered market

Traders Steve Dillon and David Maudsley who have stalls on Preston's covered market

Photo: Ian Robinson

3. Preston's covered market

Preston's covered market still looking fairly busy in this image from 2001

Photo: Iain Lynn

4. Preston's covered market

The top end of Preston's covered market, as seen from Lancaster Road

Photo: Iain Lynn

