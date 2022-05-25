Pupils at Preston school used drama and music to get the anti-smoking message across to youngsters. The project at Tulketh High School was set up after students won a £400 grant from health chiefs. The teenagers produced a drama/musical to highlight the dangers of the killer weed. Pictured are some of the performers: Thomas Gudgeon, left, Stuart Smith, Samantha O'Neill and Catherine Eaves
Back to school: Here's 34 more picture memories of life at Tulketh High School in the 90s

The archives are throwing up so many great pictures of your school life.

By Naomi Moon
Wednesday, 25th May 2022, 12:08 pm

We continue our look at Tulketh High School – this time with a round-up of pictures from the 90s. Do you remember your time here? Get in touch. Send in some of your own pictures of your school days – whatever the school.

Teacher Terry Dickenson, far right, training some of his promising cross country runners at Tulketh High School. Those pictured were in line to be selected for the Preston team in the forthcoming Lancashire Cross Country Championships

Photo: Neil Cross

Grateful fund-raisers at a Preston high school handed over £800 to say thank you to a North West cancer hospital as a thank you for treating one of their pupils. Pupils and teachers at Tulketh High School were keen to repay the Christie Hospital in Manchester for the help it gave 15-year-old Tracey Jamieson. Picture shows Lorraine Gregson (left), Brendan Hurley and Elaine Jones presenting the cheque to appeals organiser Toni Leden (right)

Photo: Archive

A Preston school has become a centre of sporting excellence for a week, with top coaches offering advice to people from throughout Lancashire. Companies and trusts have financial support to the event at Tulketh High School, allowing the schools to invite coaches such as national sprint coach Peter Warden and Jim Clegg, former chief coach at the centre of excellence for the Table Tennis Association, to give expert advice. Pictured: Peter Warden, chief national athletics coach, clears the hurdles with Nicola Jones, 15, at the sporting course

Photo: Archive

A Lancashire high school has distinguished itself in a national hi-tech competition. Tulketh High School, Preston, entered 12 fifth-formers for the Royal Society of Arts exam on computing and word processing. Not only did all 12 pass, but they received distinctions. Pictured are some of the pupils who gained distinctions in their word processing exams

Photo: Archive

