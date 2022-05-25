3. Tulketh High in the 90s

A Preston school has become a centre of sporting excellence for a week, with top coaches offering advice to people from throughout Lancashire. Companies and trusts have financial support to the event at Tulketh High School, allowing the schools to invite coaches such as national sprint coach Peter Warden and Jim Clegg, former chief coach at the centre of excellence for the Table Tennis Association, to give expert advice. Pictured: Peter Warden, chief national athletics coach, clears the hurdles with Nicola Jones, 15, at the sporting course

Photo: Archive