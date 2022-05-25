1. Tulketh High in the 90s
Teacher Terry Dickenson, far right, training some of his promising cross country runners at Tulketh High School. Those pictured were in line to be selected for the Preston team in the forthcoming Lancashire Cross Country Championships
Photo: Neil Cross
2. Tulketh High in the 90s
Grateful fund-raisers at a Preston high school handed over £800 to say thank you to a North West cancer hospital as a thank you for treating one of their pupils. Pupils and teachers at Tulketh High School were keen to repay the Christie Hospital in Manchester for the help it gave 15-year-old Tracey Jamieson. Picture shows Lorraine Gregson (left), Brendan Hurley and Elaine Jones presenting the cheque to appeals organiser Toni Leden (right)
Photo: Archive
3. Tulketh High in the 90s
A Preston school has become a centre of sporting excellence for a week, with top coaches offering advice to people from throughout Lancashire. Companies and trusts have financial support to the event at Tulketh High School, allowing the schools to invite coaches such as national sprint coach Peter Warden and Jim Clegg, former chief coach at the centre of excellence for the Table Tennis Association, to give expert advice. Pictured: Peter Warden, chief national athletics coach, clears the hurdles with Nicola Jones, 15, at the sporting course
Photo: Archive
4. Tulketh High in the 90s
A Lancashire high school has distinguished itself in a national hi-tech competition. Tulketh High School, Preston, entered 12 fifth-formers for the Royal Society of Arts exam on computing and word processing. Not only did all 12 pass, but they received distinctions. Pictured are some of the pupils who gained distinctions in their word processing exams
Photo: Archive