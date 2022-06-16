John Carroll, 15, (front) with fellow cast members (left to right) Eva Dunne, 15, Darren Fitzpatrick, 15, Rachel Fletcher, 15, and Louise McGlausson, 15, in rehearsal for the Broughton High School production of A Midsummer Nights Dream
Back to school: Here's 30 pictures to take you back to the corridors of Preston's Broughton High School in the 90s

We’re still looking back at your school days – this time with a visit to Broughton High School.

By Naomi Moon
Thursday, 16th June 2022, 7:31 am

The archives have thrown up these pictures from the 90s. Do you recognise anyone? Does it bring back hazy memories of your time at school? Let us know. READ MORE: Pictures from Fulwood High School. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Tulketh High in the 90s. MORE MEMORIES: Life at Tulketh in the 80s.

Foot sure youngsters from a Preston high school have every reason to look forward to the new football season. For Broughton High School's year seven team have been unbeaten throughout the past season, winning 12 matches and drawing one. The squad also won the Preston schools under 12 cup without conceding a single goal in the competition

Pupils at a Preston high school had fun with an It's a Knockout tournament and raised hundreds of pounds for the Lancashire Evening Post Magic Million Appeal. Pictured are some of the Broughton High School pupils who took part in the event

Christopher Ekins, 13, a pupil at Broughton High School, Preston, uses a computer handed over by Gill Davies of Asda. The school collected tokens from Asda

Children of the wasteland... (From left to right) Pamela Unsworth, Sarah Trinick, Louise Smith, Jenna Bath, Emily Barlow, Madeline Pike, Katie Lowe and Nichola Rostron, pupils at Broughton High School, near Preston, who are performing in 'My Mother Said I Never Should' by Charlotte Keatley

