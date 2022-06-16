1. Broughton High in the 90s
Foot sure youngsters from a Preston high school have every reason to look forward to the new football season. For Broughton High School's year seven team have been unbeaten throughout the past season, winning 12 matches and drawing one. The squad also won the Preston schools under 12 cup without conceding a single goal in the competition
Photo: Archive
Pupils at a Preston high school had fun with an It's a Knockout tournament and raised hundreds of pounds for the Lancashire Evening Post Magic Million Appeal. Pictured are some of the Broughton High School pupils who took part in the event
Photo: John Atkinson
Christopher Ekins, 13, a pupil at Broughton High School, Preston, uses a computer handed over by Gill Davies of Asda. The school collected tokens from Asda
Photo: Godfrey Birtill
Children of the wasteland... (From left to right) Pamela Unsworth, Sarah Trinick, Louise Smith, Jenna Bath, Emily Barlow, Madeline Pike, Katie Lowe and Nichola Rostron, pupils at Broughton High School, near Preston, who are performing in 'My Mother Said I Never Should' by Charlotte Keatley
Photo: John Huges