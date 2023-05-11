Back to school: Here's 27 retro pictures of the class of 2010 - all taken in Preston primary and high schools
Were you at school in 2010?
By Naomi Moon
Published 11th May 2023, 11:38 BST
Updated 11th May 2023, 11:39 BST
If you were there’s a good chance you might be featured in this great collection of images. They were all taken in various Preston schools – both primary and high school. Or perhaps you recognise some of your friends? READ MORE: Pictures showing the class of 2000 at Preston high schools. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Fun times at Preston high schools in the 90s. MORE MEMORIES: Photos of Preston high schools in the 90s
Page 1 of 7