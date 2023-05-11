News you can trust since 1886
Back to school: Here's 27 retro pictures of the class of 2010 - all taken in Preston primary and high schools

Were you at school in 2010?

By Naomi Moon
Published 11th May 2023, 11:38 BST
Updated 11th May 2023, 11:39 BST

If you were there’s a good chance you might be featured in this great collection of images. They were all taken in various Preston schools – both primary and high school. Or perhaps you recognise some of your friends? READ MORE: Pictures showing the class of 2000 at Preston high schools. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Fun times at Preston high schools in the 90s. MORE MEMORIES: Photos of Preston high schools in the 90s

Preston Schools Girls 6-A-Side Indoor Football Tournament league winners, Our Lady and St Edward's Catholic Primary School, Fulwood

1. Class of 2010

Preston Schools Girls 6-A-Side Indoor Football Tournament league winners, Our Lady and St Edward's Catholic Primary School, Fulwood Photo: David Hurst

Local schoolchildren were giving racism the red card at Preston North End Football Club. Ilyas Patel the PNE social inclusion officer and Rebecca Barnes the year 4 class teacher at St. Gregory's Catholic Primary School, Deepdale, with pupils Layla Carlisle, Luke Cogle, Matthew Lewis and Aaliyah Shah

2. Class of 2010

Local schoolchildren were giving racism the red card at Preston North End Football Club. Ilyas Patel the PNE social inclusion officer and Rebecca Barnes the year 4 class teacher at St. Gregory's Catholic Primary School, Deepdale, with pupils Layla Carlisle, Luke Cogle, Matthew Lewis and Aaliyah Shah Photo: Kevin McGuinness

A total of 11 Preston schools and around 110 children, aged 10 and 11, took part in a mini hockey tournament. The cup competition was fiercely fought with Longsands Community Primary School and St Lawrence Church of England Primary School going to a penalty shoot out in the semi-finals

3. Class of 2010

A total of 11 Preston schools and around 110 children, aged 10 and 11, took part in a mini hockey tournament. The cup competition was fiercely fought with Longsands Community Primary School and St Lawrence Church of England Primary School going to a penalty shoot out in the semi-finals Photo: Archive

Shelby Preston played the title role in the Brownedge St. Mary's Roman Catholic High School and Sports College production of Annie

4. Class of 2010

Shelby Preston played the title role in the Brownedge St. Mary's Roman Catholic High School and Sports College production of Annie Photo: Kevin McGuinness

Related topics:PrestonMemories