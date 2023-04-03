News you can trust since 1886
A year in pictures: Look back at 1998 with 24 candid scenes showing the people of Preston

Take a trip down memory lane and see pictures of life in Preston back in 1998

By Naomi Moon
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 15:45 BST

We’ve trawled the archives to find the best pictures showing Preston folk doing all manner of things in 1998. Do you recognise anyone? Remember the event? Let us know. READ MORE: Picture memories of Preston from 1997. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: More photos of Preston from 1996. MORE MEMORIES: Look back at Preston in 1995

Take a trip down memory lane looking back at people and places through the decades - from long, lost boozers to memorable moments in time and much, much more - sign up to our NEW newsletter here

Drumming up support... Simon Carter, Neil Bontoft, Simon Gooch and Richard Lavery appeal to build a Preston North End band

1. Preston in 1998

Drumming up support... Simon Carter, Neil Bontoft, Simon Gooch and Richard Lavery appeal to build a Preston North End band Photo: Neil Cross

MP Michael Jack visits the Ingol youth and community group in Preston. He is pictured with members of the community and children from the area

2. Preston in 1998

MP Michael Jack visits the Ingol youth and community group in Preston. He is pictured with members of the community and children from the area Photo: Martin Cowey

Landlord John Hunter reluctantly looks around the new-look Adelphi, in Preston, after it was turned into an 'It's a Scream' branded student pub, despite his protests

3. Preston in 1998

Landlord John Hunter reluctantly looks around the new-look Adelphi, in Preston, after it was turned into an 'It's a Scream' branded student pub, despite his protests Photo: Neil Cross

Tennis coach Chris Anders with summer tennis camp members at South Ribble Tennis Centre, Bamber Bridge, Preston

4. Preston in 1998

Tennis coach Chris Anders with summer tennis camp members at South Ribble Tennis Centre, Bamber Bridge, Preston Photo: Kevin McGuinness

