A year in pictures: Look back at 1998 with 24 candid scenes showing the people of Preston
Take a trip down memory lane and see pictures of life in Preston back in 1998
By Naomi Moon
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 15:45 BST
We’ve trawled the archives to find the best pictures showing Preston folk doing all manner of things in 1998. Do you recognise anyone? Remember the event? Let us know. READ MORE: Picture memories of Preston from 1997. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: More photos of Preston from 1996. MORE MEMORIES: Look back at Preston in 1995
Take a trip down memory lane looking back at people and places through the decades - from long, lost boozers to memorable moments in time and much, much more - sign up to our NEW newsletter here
Page 1 of 6