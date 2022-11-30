1. Preston in 1989
Churchgoers handed out leaflets and prayed for film fans at Preston Guild Hall when a controversial movie was show. People queuing to see The Last Temptation of Christ were handed protest leaflets and blessed. Around 50 of the congregation at Preston's Our Lady of Victories Catholic Church were joined by members of other local churches for the 45 minute protest
2. Preston in 1989
Scouts collect litter from the Flag Market for a pre-Christmas clear up
3. Preston in 1989
Step to it! Old Boy Richard Cuerden showed members of the Saunders Jones Dance School how it's done. Preston-born Richard, who is currently starring in the musical 42nd Street at Manchester Opera House, was invited back to the school where he learnt his first steps. Richard - and his leading lady Jenna Ward - called in at the St John's Church Hall in Broughton, Preston, and led members of four schools through a few moves
4. Preston in 1989
Pupils from St Teresa's Primary School were a stroke ahead of their rivals when they lifted the Preston Schools' Swimming Gala trophy. The all-conquering swimmers: (back row) Natasha Archer, Martin Sturzaker, (middle) Katie Watson, Andrew Platt, Michelle Turner, Jon Clarkson, and (front) Stuart Gardner
