Multi-faith schools in Lancashire face possible religious splits when new education laws are enforced in the county, head teachers warned. Scenes like this traditional Christian morning assembly at Ashton-on-Ribble High School could see some children opted out on religious grounds
By Naomi Moon
4 minutes ago

We’ve trawled the archives to find the best pictures showing Preston folk doing all manner of things in 1989. Do you recognise anyone? Remember the event? Let us know. READ MORE: Picture memories of Preston from 1988. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: More photos of Preston from 1987. MORE MEMORIES: Look back at Preston in 1986

1. Preston in 1989

Churchgoers handed out leaflets and prayed for film fans at Preston Guild Hall when a controversial movie was show. People queuing to see The Last Temptation of Christ were handed protest leaflets and blessed. Around 50 of the congregation at Preston's Our Lady of Victories Catholic Church were joined by members of other local churches for the 45 minute protest

2. Preston in 1989

Scouts collect litter from the Flag Market for a pre-Christmas clear up

3. Preston in 1989

Step to it! Old Boy Richard Cuerden showed members of the Saunders Jones Dance School how it's done. Preston-born Richard, who is currently starring in the musical 42nd Street at Manchester Opera House, was invited back to the school where he learnt his first steps. Richard - and his leading lady Jenna Ward - called in at the St John's Church Hall in Broughton, Preston, and led members of four schools through a few moves

4. Preston in 1989

Pupils from St Teresa's Primary School were a stroke ahead of their rivals when they lifted the Preston Schools' Swimming Gala trophy. The all-conquering swimmers: (back row) Natasha Archer, Martin Sturzaker, (middle) Katie Watson, Andrew Platt, Michelle Turner, Jon Clarkson, and (front) Stuart Gardner

