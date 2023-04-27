News you can trust since 1886
A class of their own: 21 memorable scenes which snapshot kids and life at Preston high schools in 2000

All these photos are from 2000 and the start of a new millennium.

By Naomi Moon
Published 27th Apr 2023, 07:13 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 07:13 BST

It was an exciting year in Preston schools and digging through our archives revealed some gems which are bound to get you reminiscing. READ MORE: Fun times at Preston schools in the 90s. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: More pictures of Preston high school teens. MORE MEMORIES: Preston folk enjoying a right good queue – for various things

Year 10 pupils from Penwortham High School, Marie Croft and Asifa Ahmed, display some of the costumes they have designed and are currently on show at the Harris Museum and Art Gallery, Preston

1. Class of 2000

Year 10 pupils from Penwortham High School, Marie Croft and Asifa Ahmed, display some of the costumes they have designed and are currently on show at the Harris Museum and Art Gallery, Preston Photo: David Hurst

Fulwood High School pupils in Preston (from left) Stephanie Wade, Camile Rigby, Dean Houghton, Imran Hasan, Robyn Benjamin, Matthew Richardson, Tracey Ainsworth and Angela Anderton, who would benefit if the school became a performing arts college

2. Class of 2000

Fulwood High School pupils in Preston (from left) Stephanie Wade, Camile Rigby, Dean Houghton, Imran Hasan, Robyn Benjamin, Matthew Richardson, Tracey Ainsworth and Angela Anderton, who would benefit if the school became a performing arts college Photo: John Hughes

Ashton High School headteacher Graham Hewetson is presented with a certificate, watched by from left, tour manager Adam Cole, pupil Stuart O'Rouke, 12, and rugby co-ordinator at the school Richard Mayhew, during a visit of the Lloyds TSB Live! Rugby World Cup Tour at the school in Ashton, Preston

3. Class of 2000

Ashton High School headteacher Graham Hewetson is presented with a certificate, watched by from left, tour manager Adam Cole, pupil Stuart O'Rouke, 12, and rugby co-ordinator at the school Richard Mayhew, during a visit of the Lloyds TSB Live! Rugby World Cup Tour at the school in Ashton, Preston Photo: Ian Robinson

Moor Park High School pupils, from left, Omar Seedat, Sumaiya Sufi and Habibullah Munsh, who achieved the best GCSE grades this year at the school in Deepdale, Preston

4. Class of 2000

Moor Park High School pupils, from left, Omar Seedat, Sumaiya Sufi and Habibullah Munsh, who achieved the best GCSE grades this year at the school in Deepdale, Preston Photo: Ian Robinson

