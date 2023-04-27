A class of their own: 21 memorable scenes which snapshot kids and life at Preston high schools in 2000
All these photos are from 2000 and the start of a new millennium.
By Naomi Moon
Published 27th Apr 2023, 07:13 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 07:13 BST
It was an exciting year in Preston schools and digging through our archives revealed some gems which are bound to get you reminiscing. READ MORE: Fun times at Preston schools in the 90s. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: More pictures of Preston high school teens. MORE MEMORIES: Preston folk enjoying a right good queue – for various things
Page 1 of 6