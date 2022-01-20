9 pictures from the 80s which show what life was like in Preston

This week we are looking at 1980. Do you recognise yourself or anyone else in these pictures? Let us know. READ MORE: Stories that hit the headlines back in 1980. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Last week we looked at pictures from 2010
1.
Bosses Jim Sylvester and Ray Shannon believe in Costa Plenty holidays for their employees. For the toast to the workers at Washable Fabrics, Preston is Viva Espanola. And sending them to a Spanish isle is the bosses way of saying "gracias" for good trade in the rag trade. Altogether 17 employees and their families from the company factory, market stalls and shops all set off for the four-day winter break. And Jim and Ray were there to see them off
2.
Mr Donald Blair, acting president of the Caledonian Society, addresses the haggis and leads the toast, at the annual Burns Night Dinner held in the Masonic Hall, Preston, watched by Mrs S Lind, Coun Denis Kehoe, Mayor of Preston, and Pipe Major Alec Queen
3.
The new community sports complex in Lowthorpe Road was "kicked" open by Preston North End president Tom Finney when he "scored" from the penalty spot on the five-a-side football pitch. The complex was formerly a North End training ground. Pictured: Ten-year-old Brian Farish in goal and 13-year-old Howard O'Donnell, two of Preston North End's ball boys, fail to prevent Tom Finney from scoring
4.
Men of the Royal Navy and Royal Marines gave Preston children a taste of life in the services when they visited Ribbleton Hall High School. Pictured with fourth year pupils are (from left) Marine Andy Christy, Cpl Jumper Collins and Marine Buster Brown