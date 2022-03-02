2. WLEPnews-05-03-22-Retro-PAP-NW(Upload)

Mrs Louisa Peake, 56, from Lea in Preston, is the longest serving worker at the Springfields site of British Nuclear Fuels Ltd. Now a catering supervisor, she started in the kitchens in 1943 - before she should even have left school. Then the staple canteen diet included "savoury duck" - a dish which included all the kitchen odds and ends and NEVER any duck

Photo: Archive