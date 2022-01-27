9 photos showing what the people of Preston got up to in 1981

1.
It wasn't just the genie that came out of Aladdin's lamp for Louise Male (far right). For the 28-year-old is looking forward to a bright 1981 thanks to her success in Preston Drama Club's Christmas panto. Some of the children's chorus and dancers and pictured with Louise, alongside the dame, Widow Twankey, played by Don Stephenson
Busy bookworms at a Lancashire school got down to some serious study - and raised more than £700 for charity. For 293 pupils at Holy Cross High School, Chorley, took part in a month-long sponsored read-in to help multiple sclerosis sufferers
The Nelson brothers from Chorley carried off first and third prizes in the Grand Charity Black Pudding Eating contest at the Royal Oak pub, Riley Green, near Chorley. Pictured from left (front): Cyril Hardman, Roy Nelson, Eric Nelson. Standing: Ian Snape, Dave McAreavy, Joe Keany. Delivering the black puddings is Bob Collins, treasurer of the Royal Oak charity fund
BBC TV's Songs of Praise from the Central Methodist Church, Lune Street, Preston, will be screened in early April. A choir of 240 and a congregation of 400 drawn from the town centre churches joined at the church for filming while outside cameras filmed various aspects of Preston