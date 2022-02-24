The headmaster of Preston's largest primary school was sent on his way to retirement by a crowd of friendly faces. All 374 children at St Andrew's CofE school gathered in the school hall to say goodbye to Mr John Jelf. And to complete the occasion, three of the head's own children were there too
The headmaster of Preston's largest primary school was sent on his way to retirement by a crowd of friendly faces. All 374 children at St Andrew's CofE school gathered in the school hall to say goodbye to Mr John Jelf. And to complete the occasion, three of the head's own children were there too

9 photos of life in Preston in the 80s

We've gone back to 1985 to bring you these picture memories

By Naomi Moon
Thursday, 24th February 2022, 4:55 am

This week we are looking at 1985. Do you recognise yourself or anyone else in these pictures? Let us know. READ MORE: Pictures from 1984. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: More pictures from 1983

1.

Teachers and pupils at a Croston high school are performing side by side in their version of Gilbert and Sullivan's HMS Pinafore. The performances feature teacher Bill Beckett and pupil Helen Softley in the lead roles. And 30 children at the Bishop Rawstorne CE High School, ranging from second to fifth years, have been rehearsing for the three-day run

Photo Sales

2.

All 25 finalists in the Evening Post Model Girl of 1985 line up before the judges and await their final decision

Photo Sales

3.

Spring sprang a surprise in a Lancashire primary school's bulb growing competition. The children of Middleforth Church of England Primary School, Penwortham, took the bulbs home to grow and so many of the bulbs grew so quickly they had to be marked early to make the contest fair

Photo Sales

4.

South Ribble's First Citizen swapped his mayoral robes for a role with a difference. Coun Gordon Thorpe tried his hand at conducting the Evening Post Band for a special concert. He had organised the concert at the civic centre in Leland to raise money for local charities

Photo Sales
Preston
Next Page
Page 1 of 2