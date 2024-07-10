If you’re proud to be from Blackpool they are quite emotive, as the incredible 518ft tall structure, which was a mean feat of engineering in the 1800s, stands as proudly today as it has ever done. And as it reaches its 130 year milestone, we look back at it’s iconic place in Blackpool’s heritage.

It was actually modelled on the Eiffel Tower after the Mayor of Blackpool, John Bickerstaffe, had marvelled over the Paris landmark and decided he would build one in Blackpool. The foundation stone was laid on September 29, 1891, almost 131 years ago to the day and a time capsule was buried with it. Wonder what was in it? With Blackpool’s windy climate in mind, it was built to gently sway in the breeze, an advanced technique for its day. Blackpool Tower also contains 2,500 tonnes of iron and five million bricks.

It's Blackpool's most iconic feature and has naturally been the most photographed attraction in town since it was opened to the world in 1894.

Our archives are filled with thousands and thousands of Blackpool Tower pictures and these are just some of the best. They tap into its history, other aspects such as the ballroom and old aquarium and some of the historic Blackpool pictures where our tower stands proudly in the background.

And we thought these Instagrammable style poses were new! This was back in 1937

An early picture of Blackpool which shows a busy beach and seafront

The Sands Express in 1911 was a temporary steam railway on the seafront. Here it is, chugging along in teh shadows of the tower.