Famous for its popularity with Preston’s student population, The Adelphi is typically teeming with thirsty UCLan pupils keen to spend their student grants on affordable pints and Jagerbombs.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
But the pub also boasts a more historic side - the establishment actually dates back to the 1830s, with the first recorded mention of The Adelphi Hotel coming as far back as 1838 when the concept of vodka Red Bulls, pitchers of Sex on the Beach, and burger-and-a-pint deals for a fiver were eons away.
Here we’ve put together a collection of some of our archive pictures of The Adelphi to show how the pub has changed in the past 20 years or so.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
See if you recognise any familiar faces...
Got a bit more time for day-dreaming? Check out some of our other recent nostalgia picture collections...
60 retro pics of party people and nights out at infamous Preston nightclub Tokyo Jo's down the decades
Take a trip back to Preston in 1992 with these 35 retro pics of nightclubs, schools, football & kids
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.