Famous for its popularity with Preston’s student population, The Adelphi is typically teeming with thirsty UCLan pupils keen to spend their student grants on affordable pints and Jagerbombs.

But the pub also boasts a more historic side - the establishment actually dates back to the 1830s, with the first recorded mention of The Adelphi Hotel coming as far back as 1838 when the concept of vodka Red Bulls, pitchers of Sex on the Beach, and burger-and-a-pint deals for a fiver were eons away.

Here we’ve put together a collection of some of our archive pictures of The Adelphi to show how the pub has changed in the past 20 years or so.

See if you recognise any familiar faces...

Got a bit more time for day-dreaming? Check out some of our other recent nostalgia picture collections...

2 . Photo Neil Cross; The new look Adelphi pub in Preston National World Photo Sales

3 . Photo Neil Cross; Adelphi Street in Preston has reopened National World Photo Sales

4 . Inside The Adelphi pub in Preston National World Photo Sales