37 retro pictures of The Syndicate nightclub where Preston clubbers had the time of their lives
The decade of the noughties belonged to The Syndicate nightclub in Blackpool.
By Claire Lark
Published 19th Jan 2024, 10:48 GMT
Updated 19th Jan 2024, 11:03 GMT
Catapulted to clubland centre stage, the music venue, which could accommodate 5,000 people, was a superclub. Clubbers had the time of lives, it was intense and the biggest music venue in the North West. Week in, week out from opening its doors in 2002, it was packed with capacity numbers. It had three levels of floor space, a VIP floor – and a revolving dance floor.
These photos are from some of the most memorable nights showing crowd scenes and the DJs who kept the music spinning. There was a teen night too – the kids featured loved it. They would be in their thirties now. Celebrities and the crowd from Manchester’s Hacienda were also frequent visitors.
1 / 10