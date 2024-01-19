News you can trust since 1886
37 retro pictures of The Syndicate nightclub where Preston clubbers had the time of their lives

The decade of the noughties belonged to The Syndicate nightclub in Blackpool.

By Claire Lark
Published 19th Jan 2024, 10:48 GMT
Updated 19th Jan 2024, 11:03 GMT

Catapulted to clubland centre stage, the music venue, which could accommodate 5,000 people, was a superclub. Clubbers had the time of lives, it was intense and the biggest music venue in the North West. Week in, week out from opening its doors in 2002, it was packed with capacity numbers. It had three levels of floor space, a VIP floor – and a revolving dance floor.

These photos are from some of the most memorable nights showing crowd scenes and the DJs who kept the music spinning. There was a teen night too – the kids featured loved it. They would be in their thirties now. Celebrities and the crowd from Manchester’s Hacienda were also frequent visitors.

Feeling the energy in the 2009 - DJ Paul Taylor

1. The Syndicate

Feeling the energy in the 2009 - DJ Paul Taylor Photo: submit

Lucie Jones, who starred on X-Factor, performing in 2009

2. The Syndicate

Lucie Jones, who starred on X-Factor, performing in 2009 Photo: submit

This was in 2009 when the Hacienda crowd joined Blackpool revellers at The Syndicate

3. Syndicate Memories

This was in 2009 when the Hacienda crowd joined Blackpool revellers at The Syndicate Photo: Submit

So many memories. This was Retro at The Syndicate, 2010

4. The Syndicate

So many memories. This was Retro at The Syndicate, 2010 Photo: submit

