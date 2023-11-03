37 historic retro pictures of 1990s Preston schools, from St Stephen's, St Andrew's, and Walton le Dale High to Ashton High, and Newton Bluecoat
School may be out for summer, but it’s time to brush up on some history.
By Jack Marshall
Published 7th Aug 2023, 06:00 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 12:03 GMT
Today’s topic – Preston schools in the early 1990s. Take a look at a few of our best archive pictures from that heady time…
Also, be sure not to miss some of our other retro content:
Derelict and abandoned: 11 of Preston’s biggest eyesores, from historic pubs and BHS to the Harris Institute
18 retro pictures of life in Chorley back in the late 1980s, including students, schools, and Chorley FC
1 / 10