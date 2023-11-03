News you can trust since 1886
37 historic retro pictures of 1990s Preston schools, from St Stephen's, St Andrew's, and Walton le Dale High to Ashton High, and Newton Bluecoat

School may be out for summer, but it’s time to brush up on some history.
By Jack Marshall
Published 7th Aug 2023, 06:00 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 12:03 GMT

Today’s topic – Preston schools in the early 1990s. Take a look at a few of our best archive pictures from that heady time…

Easy-riders from Coupe Green Primary School, Hoghton, near Preston, passed their cycling proficiency test with flying colours, achieving a rare 100 per cent success rate. The top juniors proved that they can safely handle their bikes on a course organised by the district road safety officer

1. Early 1990s Preston Schools

Easy-riders from Coupe Green Primary School, Hoghton, near Preston, passed their cycling proficiency test with flying colours, achieving a rare 100 per cent success rate. The top juniors proved that they can safely handle their bikes on a course organised by the district road safety officer Photo: RETRO

Preston youngsters sowed the seeds of their environmental project when they planted 60 trees in the school grounds. Parents of pupils at Sherwood Primary School, Preston, donated most of the trees to the project and helped out with the official planting ceremony

2. Early 1990s Preston Schools

Preston youngsters sowed the seeds of their environmental project when they planted 60 trees in the school grounds. Parents of pupils at Sherwood Primary School, Preston, donated most of the trees to the project and helped out with the official planting ceremony Photo: RETRO

Ashton-on-Ribble High School, Preston, year 7, 1992.

3. Early 1990s Preston Schools

Ashton-on-Ribble High School, Preston, year 7, 1992. Photo: RETRO

Children from a Preston school are hoping to get a message overseas after releasing ballons into the sky. Youngsters from St Stephen's Primary School, South Meadow Lane, Preston, released eight helium-filled ballons as part of a science experiment. They released four balloons from their playground and let the rest go from Avenham Park, Preston

4. Early 1990s Preston Schools

Children from a Preston school are hoping to get a message overseas after releasing ballons into the sky. Youngsters from St Stephen's Primary School, South Meadow Lane, Preston, released eight helium-filled ballons as part of a science experiment. They released four balloons from their playground and let the rest go from Avenham Park, Preston Photo: RETRO

