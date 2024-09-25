37 fascinating retro pictures of 1988 Preston, from North End legends to teachers, pubs, and music

By Jack Marshall
Published 20th Sep 2023, 10:30 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2024, 09:58 BST

In 1988, Preston was a town experiencing significant change, blending its industrial heritage with modern developments.

Once a powerhouse of the textile industry, Preston saw a shift in its economy, with manufacturing still prominent but increasingly giving way to service industries and retail. The city centre remained a hub of activity, with markets, shops, and new commercial developments drawing locals and visitors alike.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

Culturally, Preston in 1988 reflected a growing diversity. The town embraced a rich blend of traditions, seen in its thriving arts scene, community events, and music festivals. Venues like the Preston Guild Hall hosted various concerts and performances, contributing to the town’s vibrant cultural life.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

Sport played a key role in the community, with Preston North End continuing to be a major focal point. Deepdale Stadium, the club’s historic home, was still the beating heart of local football, where fans gathered to support their team through highs and lows.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LP’s free emails

Socially, the people of Preston were proud of their town’s history but also embraced the winds of change, with new housing developments and infrastructure projects reshaping the landscape.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

Explore this picture collection of Preston in 1988, capturing the essence of life during a pivotal era for the town.

Follow the latest from Preston North End, with the LP’s free football emails

Got a bit more time for day-dreaming? Check out some of our other recent nostalgia picture collections...

60 retro pics of party people and nights out at infamous Preston nightclub Tokyo Jo's down the decades

65 spectacular unseen throwback pictures to take you back in time to Preston in 1962

Back to school! 62 nostalgic retro pictures to take you back to your schooldays in the 1990s

Take a trip back to Preston in 1992 with these 35 retro pics of nightclubs, schools, football & kids

26 long-lost retro pictures of Preston's Fishergate Shopping Centre back in the good old days

. 1988 Preston

Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales

. 1988 Preston

Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales

. 1988 Preston

Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales

. 1988 Preston

Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales

. 1988 Preston

Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales

. 1988 Preston

Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales

. 1988 Preston

Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Tom Finney pops into the Moor Park Pub in Preston for a pint. March 1988

1. 1988 Preston

Tom Finney pops into the Moor Park Pub in Preston for a pint. March 1988 Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
A Lancashire MP called for better provision for working mums when she opened a new creche in the county. Preston MP Audrey Wise was opening a new pre-school centre for staff and students at Lancashire Polytechnic. She is pictured above with some of the young charges

2. 1988 Preston

A Lancashire MP called for better provision for working mums when she opened a new creche in the county. Preston MP Audrey Wise was opening a new pre-school centre for staff and students at Lancashire Polytechnic. She is pictured above with some of the young charges Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Sound Workshop at Preston Guild Hall August 1988

3. 1988 Preston

Sound Workshop at Preston Guild Hall August 1988 Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Members of a booming fencing club are missing the point at the moment. There has been such a sharp increase in the number of people taking up the sport that the Preston club has run short of equipment. Pictured above are members in their home at West View Leisure Centre

4. 1988 Preston

Members of a booming fencing club are missing the point at the moment. There has been such a sharp increase in the number of people taking up the sport that the Preston club has run short of equipment. Pictured above are members in their home at West View Leisure Centre Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonChorley