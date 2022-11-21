News you can trust since 1886
Ernie Rhodes on his hot potato stall at Preston's Flag Market in 1980

36 scenes of Preston's historic Flag Market through the years - showing celebrations and the changing face of the beloved space

The Flag Market in the heart of Preston city centre has been a focal point for many, many years.

By Naomi Moon
4 minutes ago

It has hosted countless events through the ages – seen markets, fun fairs and mass gatherings – and has been a meeting place for generations of ordinary folk. We’ve searched the archives to find images of the this historic market square, including when it was given a spruce up in 19??. We hope the images evoke memories for anyone who has ever crossed this majestic space, taken time to pause on one of its many benches, or took part in an event there. READ MORE: Preston’s Miller Arcade in pictures. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: The changing face of Debenhams. MORE MEMORIES: Long lost Preston shops

1. Preston's Flag Market

In 1985 the Flag Market underwent a refurbishment and new cast iron lamps were commissioned for the project. They were made by the Coupe Foundry in Higher Walton, and all bear the maker's stamp

Photo: Archive

2. Preston's Flag Market

Cars parked on Preston's Flag Market in 1980 - despite signs in the area saying that parking is prohibited

Photo: Archive

3. Preston's Flag Market

Coun Harold Parker plants a tree to put the finishing touches to the revamping of the Flag Market in 1985

Photo: Archive

4. Preston's Flag Market

Fireworks explode over Preston's Flag Market in 1987

Photo: Kevin McGuinness

