Take a look at some of our best archive retro pictures of the sights and sounds of the city back in 1973 and 1974.

These are some incredible historic pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...

1 . Preston, 1970s This is Cheapside, Preston, in 1973, where the tobacconists looks like it is up for sale. Picture courtesy and copyright of Jim Danby and Preston Digital Archive | Jim Danby Photo Sales

2 . Retro Park School on Moor Park Ave,Preston Swimming Team. July 1973 National World Photo Sales

3 . These fresh air enthusiasts were taking part in the annual sponsored 10-mile walk around the town for the Preston and District Hospital Welfare Society. National World Photo Sales