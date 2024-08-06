Take a look at some of our best archive retro pictures of the sights and sounds of the city back in 1973 and 1974.
These are some incredible historic pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...
Still fancy a bit more old school reminiscing? Be sure not to miss some of our other most popular recent retro picture collections...
I'd get a bag of hot potatoes every time... 35 retro pics of Preston’s historic Flag Market over the decades
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.