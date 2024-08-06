36 incredible retro archive pics of 1970s Preston, including a visit from the Indian national cricket team

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 6th Aug 2024, 13:06 BST

From old school clubs and pubs to the visit of the Indian national cricket team, Preston life in the 1970s was plenty eventful.

Take a look at some of our best archive retro pictures of the sights and sounds of the city back in 1973 and 1974.

These are some incredible historic pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...

This is Cheapside, Preston, in 1973, where the tobacconists looks like it is up for sale. Picture courtesy and copyright of Jim Danby and Preston Digital Archive

1. Preston, 1970s

This is Cheapside, Preston, in 1973, where the tobacconists looks like it is up for sale. Picture courtesy and copyright of Jim Danby and Preston Digital Archive | Jim Danby

2. Retro Park School on Moor Park Ave,Preston Swimming Team. July 1973

3. These fresh air enthusiasts were taking part in the annual sponsored 10-mile walk around the town for the Preston and District Hospital Welfare Society.

4. Retro The Indian Cricket Team pay a visit to the Harris College in Preston. August 1973

News you can trust since 1886
