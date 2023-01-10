News you can trust since 1886
35 pictures that take a glimpse of 1992 through the lives of everyday Preston folk

Take a walk down memory lane as we go through the years.

By Naomi Moon
3 minutes ago

In 1992 Preston was a Guild year – that once every 20 years event that celebrates everything the city is proud of. But that wasn’t the only thing going on, as can be seen in these pictures. READ MORE: Look back at 1991 in Preston. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Return to 1990 and see what Preston was like. MORE MEMORIES: Photos showing Preston in 1989.

1. Preston in 1992

Residents of Lovat Road held a street party for Preston Guild

Photo: Archive

2. Preston in 1992

The Torchlight Procession goes through the town centre during the Preston Guild

Photo: Archive

3. Preston in 1992

These folk are gathered for a prize giving at Preston Market Hall. But what was it for?

Photo: Archive

4. Preston in 1992

Dancers take part in the Torchlight Procession which wound its way through the town centre during Preston Guild

Photo: Archive

PrestonMemories