35 pictures that take a glimpse of 1992 through the lives of everyday Preston folk
Take a walk down memory lane as we go through the years.
By Naomi Moon
3 minutes ago
In 1992 Preston was a Guild year – that once every 20 years event that celebrates everything the city is proud of. But that wasn’t the only thing going on, as can be seen in these pictures. READ MORE: Look back at 1991 in Preston. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Return to 1990 and see what Preston was like. MORE MEMORIES: Photos showing Preston in 1989.
