News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

34 retro scenes showing Preston Beavers and Cubs as they journey through their younger years

Beavers and Cubs have a long history in Preston, with a multitude of different Packs.

By Naomi Moon
4 minutes ago
Updated 23rd Feb 2023, 7:13am

Everyone is unique but there are some things all Cubs agree on – such as the importance of treating everyone in the Pack with kindness, and doing their best to care for the community and wider world in which they live. This collection of photographs show Beavers and Cubs from the Preston area upholding their promise, going all the way back to the 50s and through to the 2010s. Are you included in any of the pictures? READ MORE: Look back at Preston Brownies through the years. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Preston Scouts of yesteryear in pictures. MORE MEMORIES: Pictures of Girl Guides from Preston

Take a trip down memory lane looking back at people and places through the decades - from long, lost boozers to memorable moments in time and much, much more - sign up to our NEW newsletter here

1. Preston Beavers and Cubs through the years

Avenham's first Beaver and Cub pack for 40 years, pictured in 2009

Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales

2. Beaver and Cubs through the years

Members of the 1st Broughton Beavers, Scouts and Cubs gather for the Preston St George's Day Procession in 2018

Photo: Julian Brown

Photo Sales

3. Preston Beavers and Cubs through the years

Hundreds of Scouts, Cubs and Rangers took part in a 10-mile walk in aid of the new Preston headquarters back in 1971. The walkers trekked from the Preston Sea Cadets hut in Strand Road, along the south bank of the river, past the golf club and along Howick Cross Lane via Penwortham back to Strand Road. Pictured: Cub Scouts of the 4th Ribbleton troop step out

Photo: Archive

Photo Sales

4. Preston Beavers and Cubs through the years

When it comes to keen Cubs you cannot beat the youngsters of the 2nd Walton-le-Dale brigade. Swimming, football, arrow-work and even push bike scrambling trophies enjoy pride of place on the shelf of their Severn Drive headquarters. To prove their worth the pack has just won the Harry Wilkins Memorial Trophy - making them the best all-round brigade in South Ribble

Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 9
PrestonMemories