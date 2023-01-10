33 scenic pictures which sum up why Fulwood was the place to live in Preston through the years
Idyllic Fulwood in Preston has always been a desirable suburb to live in.
There are many interesting places and buildings dotted around, including the Conservation Area around Higher Bank Road, Lower Bank Road and surrounding streets. These images from the past few decades show Fulwood in a glorious light and you can also see where the area has been built up further or redeveloped. READ MORE: Fulwood Leisure Centre in the 80s. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Preston’s Moor Park in pictures from the past. MORE MEMORIES: The area of Broadgate under the spotlight
