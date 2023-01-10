News you can trust since 1886
33 scenic pictures which sum up why Fulwood was the place to live in Preston through the years

Idyllic Fulwood in Preston has always been a desirable suburb to live in.

By Naomi Moon
1 hour ago
Updated 10th Jan 2023, 7:19am

There are many interesting places and buildings dotted around, including the Conservation Area around Higher Bank Road, Lower Bank Road and surrounding streets. These images from the past few decades show Fulwood in a glorious light and you can also see where the area has been built up further or redeveloped. READ MORE: Fulwood Leisure Centre in the 80s. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Preston’s Moor Park in pictures from the past. MORE MEMORIES: The area of Broadgate under the spotlight

1. Fulwood

Alan Smith went down memory lane in 1981 when he bought a sign he had lived alongside for almost 25 years. The council sign had stood outside his parents home in Woodplumpton Road

Photo: Kevin McGuinness

2. Fulwood

A road widening scheme was carried out on Lightfoot Lane, Fulwood in 1972, and a footbridge was built alongside so that people would not have to walk on the busy road

Photo: Archive

3. Fulwood

A view of the Harris Orphanage on Garstang Road in Fulwood in 1936

Photo: Mr Nield

4. Fulwood

Preston's key place in the multi-million pound Prudential Corporation's fast-growing property empire was marked by the official opening of its new regional offices on Eastway, Fulwood, in 1988

Photo: Lindsey North

