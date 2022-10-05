News you can trust since 1886
33 scenes from nights out at Preston's Lava and Ignite nightclub between 2006 and 2011

Earlier this year the former nightclub Lava and Ignite was destroyed in a fire.

By Naomi Moon
Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 7:09 am

Had that not happened the club would celebrating 16 years in business this week, so we’ve trawled through the archives to find pictures of revellers enjoying nights out at the night spot. Do you recognise yourself? READ MORE: Enjoy a drink in Tokyo Jo’s of the past. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Nights out in Preston. MORE MEMORIES: Wall Street boozy nights

1. Lava and Ignite nights

These girls were enjoying a night out at Lava and Ignite back in 2010

Photo: Archive

2. Lava and Ignite nights

Heading to the dance floor in Lava and Ignite back in 2009

Photo: Archive

3. Lava and Ignite nights

This pair are enjoying a foam party at the night club back in 2009

Photo: Archive

4. Lava and Ignite nights

Friends together at Lava and Ignite back in 2009

Photo: Archive

PrestonMemories
