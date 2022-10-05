33 scenes from nights out at Preston's Lava and Ignite nightclub between 2006 and 2011
Earlier this year the former nightclub Lava and Ignite was destroyed in a fire.
Had that not happened the club would celebrating 16 years in business this week, so we've trawled through the archives to find pictures of revellers enjoying nights out at the night spot. Do you recognise yourself?
