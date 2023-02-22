News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

33 nostalgic pictures to take you right back to 1995 and life on the streets of Preston

Turn back the clock 28 years to 1995.

By Naomi Moon
2 minutes ago

These pictures all capture Preston folk from all walks of life and show just what we were all getting up to in 1995. READ MORE: Go back to 1994 with these pictures of Preston folk. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Weird and wonderful things you should expect to experience in Preston. MORE MEMORIES: Look back at life in Preston in 1993

Take a trip down memory lane looking back at people and places through the decades - from long, lost boozers to memorable moments in time and much, much more - sign up to our NEW newsletter here

1. Preston in 1995

A bevvy of cute nursery children dress up for a float in the annual Goosnargh Festival

Photo: Archive

Photo Sales

2. Preston in 1995

Regulars of the Black Bull, Fulwood, prepare to set off on a sponsored bed push in aid of the Great Ormond Street Appeal

Photo: Archive

Photo Sales

3. Preston in 1995

League of Frontiersmen St Georges Day parade from St Georges Church in Preston. Pictured (from left) Brig R Annand, Brig L Pepper and Mr G Law

Photo: Archive

Photo Sales

4. Preston in 1995

Ingol County Primary School children prepare for the Caribbean Carnival

Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 9
PrestonMemories