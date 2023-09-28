News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Man dies after BMW crash which closed A6
US winner claims £1.32 billion jackpot prize
Flights to Italy set to be disrupted as airport staff announce strike
Clip 'n' Climb announces shock closure
UK's first drug consumption room gets approval to open in Glasgow
School pays tribute to pupil, 15, stabbed to death in Croydon

33 historic retro pictures of Fulwood in the early 1980s, from swimming pools and schools to barracks and charity

Take a trip down memory lane...
By Jack Marshall
Published 28th Sep 2023, 09:17 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 09:18 BST

Today’s destination: Fulwood in the early ‘80s. It was a time of change, of music, and of outrageous fashion, but it was also a tough time for many. Take a look at some of our best archive photos of life in Fulwood during those exciting times.

Still looking for some more retro? Check these recent articles out…

27 retro pictures of the roughest pubs and clubs in Preston through the years as decided by readers

Huge collection of 41 retro pictures of Preston schools in the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s, from Kirkham Grammar to Fulwood High

31 incredible retro archive pictures to take you back to late 1990s Chorley, from schools to Star Wars

A crowded swimming pool as children enjoy Fun Swim time at Fulwood Leisure Centre during the summer holidays

1. 1980-1984 Fulwood

A crowded swimming pool as children enjoy Fun Swim time at Fulwood Leisure Centre during the summer holidays Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Fulwood St Clare's RC primary school is the safest in Preston - and that's official. Pupils already hold the Inter-School Road Safety Quiz Shield. But now they've gone one better by winning the Jack Heatley Cup for cycling proficiency. The cup was collected on behalf of successful classmates by Jacqueline Lynch, 10, and Jonathan De Larosa, now a 12-year-old pupil at St Thomas More School. Jack Heatley presented the cup

2. 1980-1984 Fulwood

Fulwood St Clare's RC primary school is the safest in Preston - and that's official. Pupils already hold the Inter-School Road Safety Quiz Shield. But now they've gone one better by winning the Jack Heatley Cup for cycling proficiency. The cup was collected on behalf of successful classmates by Jacqueline Lynch, 10, and Jonathan De Larosa, now a 12-year-old pupil at St Thomas More School. Jack Heatley presented the cup Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Martin Sumber celebrated his 21st birthday in style with an impressive victory in the Preston and Fulwood amateur boxing show at a packed Preston Stadium. Light middleweight Sumner got to grips with Steve Judge of Hyndburn and emerged a worthy winner. Martin is pictured above with the rest of the Preston and Fulwood team

3. 1980-1984 Fulwood

Martin Sumber celebrated his 21st birthday in style with an impressive victory in the Preston and Fulwood amateur boxing show at a packed Preston Stadium. Light middleweight Sumner got to grips with Steve Judge of Hyndburn and emerged a worthy winner. Martin is pictured above with the rest of the Preston and Fulwood team Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Andrew Newton presents a cheque for £200 to Preston Kidney Research Association chairman Ernest Goring before a football match at St Anthony's Sports Ground, Fulwood. A further cheque was presented for the Pope's visit later in the day by the lads from Fulwood Leisure Centre

4. 1980-1984 Fulwood

Andrew Newton presents a cheque for £200 to Preston Kidney Research Association chairman Ernest Goring before a football match at St Anthony's Sports Ground, Fulwood. A further cheque was presented for the Pope's visit later in the day by the lads from Fulwood Leisure Centre Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:FulwoodPrestonChorley