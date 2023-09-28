33 historic retro pictures of Fulwood in the early 1980s, from swimming pools and schools to barracks and charity

Take a trip down memory lane...
Today’s destination: Fulwood in the early ‘80s. It was a time of change, of music, and of outrageous fashion, but it was also a tough time for many. Take a look at some of our best archive photos of life in Fulwood during those exciting times.
1. 1980-1984 Fulwood
A crowded swimming pool as children enjoy Fun Swim time at Fulwood Leisure Centre during the summer holidays Photo: RETRO
2. 1980-1984 Fulwood
Fulwood St Clare's RC primary school is the safest in Preston - and that's official. Pupils already hold the Inter-School Road Safety Quiz Shield. But now they've gone one better by winning the Jack Heatley Cup for cycling proficiency. The cup was collected on behalf of successful classmates by Jacqueline Lynch, 10, and Jonathan De Larosa, now a 12-year-old pupil at St Thomas More School. Jack Heatley presented the cup Photo: RETRO
3. 1980-1984 Fulwood
Martin Sumber celebrated his 21st birthday in style with an impressive victory in the Preston and Fulwood amateur boxing show at a packed Preston Stadium. Light middleweight Sumner got to grips with Steve Judge of Hyndburn and emerged a worthy winner. Martin is pictured above with the rest of the Preston and Fulwood team Photo: RETRO
4. 1980-1984 Fulwood
Andrew Newton presents a cheque for £200 to Preston Kidney Research Association chairman Ernest Goring before a football match at St Anthony's Sports Ground, Fulwood. A further cheque was presented for the Pope's visit later in the day by the lads from Fulwood Leisure Centre Photo: RETRO