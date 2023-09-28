33 historic retro pictures of Fulwood in the early 1980s, from swimming pools and schools to barracks and charity

2 . 1980-1984 Fulwood

Fulwood St Clare's RC primary school is the safest in Preston - and that's official. Pupils already hold the Inter-School Road Safety Quiz Shield. But now they've gone one better by winning the Jack Heatley Cup for cycling proficiency. The cup was collected on behalf of successful classmates by Jacqueline Lynch, 10, and Jonathan De Larosa, now a 12-year-old pupil at St Thomas More School. Jack Heatley presented the cup Photo: RETRO