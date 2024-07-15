33 cute pics of 2000s Preston reception classes including Grange, Higher Walton CE, and St Gregory's Catholic

By Jack Marshall, Claire Lark
Published 15th Sep 2022, 04:55 BST
Updated 15th Jul 2024, 14:26 BST

With September drawing to a close, hopefully all the little ones who started school this time have settled in.

And with that brings back memories of school starters from yesteryear.

We’ve dug out pictures of the reception class children from the 2000s from primary schools in and around Preston.

Now in their 20s, see if you recognise yourself or your children in the pictures below.

A small group of reception class children at Grange Primary in Ribbleton

1. Reception class

A small group of reception class children at Grange Primary in Ribbleton Photo: Becky Matthews

Ashton Primary School reception class

2. Reception class

Ashton Primary School reception class Photo: Lindsey North

Reception class children from Fishwick Primary School

3. Reception class

Reception class children from Fishwick Primary School Photo: Becky Matthews

Reception class at Fulwood & Cadley Primary School

4. Reception class

Reception class at Fulwood & Cadley Primary School Photo: Ian Robinson

