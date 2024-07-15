And with that brings back memories of school starters from yesteryear.
We’ve dug out pictures of the reception class children from the 2000s from primary schools in and around Preston.
Now in their 20s, see if you recognise yourself or your children in the pictures below.
1. Reception class
A small group of reception class children at Grange Primary in Ribbleton Photo: Becky Matthews
2. Reception class
Ashton Primary School reception class Photo: Lindsey North
3. Reception class
Reception class children from Fishwick Primary School Photo: Becky Matthews
4. Reception class
Reception class at Fulwood & Cadley Primary School Photo: Ian Robinson